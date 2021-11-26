Chika Ikenga, the Group Managing Director of Eunisell Group, sponsors of the yearly Eunisell Boot award for the highest goal scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), is to be conferred with a honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) by the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Umuahia, Abia State, on Saturday November 27, 2021.

Committed to the development of the Nigerian brand, Ikenga, founder of Eunisell Group, West Africa’s largest independent chemical as well as oil and gas engineering solutions company, has since 2015 used his brand to revolutionised the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) through shirt sponsorship of the Port Harcourt based club, Rivers United and introduction of the prestigious Eunisell Boot Award for highest goal scorer.

Valuable sum of N200,000 per goal is paid by Eunisell to the player with the highest score in the NPFL every season as a way to revitalise goal scoring by strikers in the league.

The doctorate degree award is in recognition of Ikenga’s monumental achievements as a renowned industrialist, who has ensured the growth of Eunisell into an indigenous conglomerate as well as elevating the quality of life of Nigerians.

Eunisell’s impressive growth, market reputation, regulatory compliance, visionary leadership, operational efficiency and corporate governance adherence earned it the prestigious Nigeria Investor Value Award (NIVA), under Ikenga’s guidance.

Apart from its contributions in the upstream and downstream sector of the oil industry, Eunisell has boosted Nigeria’s domestic league, the Nigeria Professional Football League, as part of its commitment to the development of the society.

The Doctorate Degree will be presented at the 10th Convocation Ceremony of the institution, slated for November 27, 2021, in Umudike, Umuahia.