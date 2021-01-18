By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Nigeria’s largest independent chemicals, oil & gas production solutions company, Eunisell, has renewed its sponsorship deal with the Port Harcourt based Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Rivers United, for the 2020/2021 football season.

The renewal follows Rivers United’s impressive start to the ongoing NPFL season with the club topping the log having won four of their five matches played so far and also on the verge of qualifying for the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Speaking on the latest development, Chika Ikenga, Eunisell, Group Managing Director (GMD), emphasized the importance of the company’s commitment to the future of professional football in Nigeria.

Ikenga in a statement, noted that the company’s participation, through sponsorship, will not only benefit Rivers United and their teeming fans, but will set the standard for the private sectors involvement in Nigeria’s sports development.

“Our participation, through sponsorship, will not only benefit Rivers United and the team’s growing number of fans, but sets the standard for the private sector’s involvement in Nigeria’s national sport.

Our vision from the outset has been to help lift the standard of professionalism in football here at home. That takes long-term financial commitment and time.”

He continued: “Port Harcourt is one of Eunisell’s principal markets and to be able to show visible and meaningful support for the local team, Rivers United, is important to us. A significant percentage of our staff and customers live in the oil and gas hub, so we are proud of our involvement and active support.”

According to him, the relationship between Eunisell and Rivers United has been existing for over six years, through the club’s ‘peaks and valleys’ performances in the past few seasons.

He added that the company is in it for the long haul. “Rivers United have proved that by digging deep and staying focused, a team can rise steadily and regain their place at the top of the league. We admire the club’s management and players’ resolve – they made a commitment to us last year and indeed in previous years that the company would be proud of their performance, and that we are.”

“Eunisell believes that professional football provides a significant employment opportunity for Nigeria’s youth and by increasing standards in the league, clubs will naturally attract more up and coming players and through the private sectors’ support, much like the Eunisell model, contracts and compensation will expand the job category,” Ikenga said.