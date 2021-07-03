Czech Republic and Denmark will lock horns at the European Championship in Baku on Saturday evening, with a spot in the semi-finals of this summer’s competition on offer for both sides.

The Danes have overcome near-tragedy, with Christian Eriksen’s on-pitch collapse, to sail into the last eight courtesy of an impressive 4-0 victory over Wales, while the Czech Republic recorded a 2-0 win against the Netherlands to advance to the final eight of Euro 2020.

In their last eleven meetings between both countries Czech Republic has won three-times while Denmark has won just two times with six draws.

Elsewhere, on the cusp of a second successive semi-final appearance at a major tournament, England prepare for battle away from their Wembley headquarters as they meet Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 in Rome on today.

The Three Lions sunk their old nemesis Germany 2-0 to book their place in the last eight of the tournament, while surprise package Ukraine enjoyed a pulsating extra-time win over Sweden last time out.

By keeping a clean sheet against Die Mannschaft in the last 16, England followed in the footsteps of the Germans in 2016 by not conceding in any of their first four Euros matches, but a nail-biting weekend could be in store, as all three of England’s quarter-final appearances at the tournament have been decided by a penalty shootout.

Ukraine and England have not locked horns since playing out a goalless draw in a 2013 friendly, and the only time these sides previously met in the Euros came one year before that, during which a Wayne Rooney winner propelled the Three Lions to a 1-0 group-stage success.