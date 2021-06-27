One of the standout ties in the last-16 stage of Euro 2020 will take place in Seville on Sunday evening, with Belgium, who have a 100% record at this summer’s competition, facing the holders Portugal.

Advertisements





Belgium breezed into the knockout round by winning all three of their Group B fixtures to top the section, while Portugal ultimately qualified from Group F in third behind France and Germany.

This will be the 19th meeting between the sides and Portugal have a marginally better record in previous games played.

The Selecao have six wins to their name, while Belgium were victorious on five occasions. The two sides played out draws in seven previous matches.

One of those draws came in their most recent fixture, a goalless stalemate played in a friendly warm-up before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Belgium have not suffered defeat in any competition since a 2-1 loss to England at Wembley in October 2020 in the UEFA Nations League. Since then, the Red Devils have gone 12 games without defeat, with 10 games in that sequence ending in victory.

Portugal have been fairly inconsistent and have just two wins from their last five international fixtures.

Elsewhere, Netherlands outfit arguably exceeding expectations under Frank de Boer prepare for battle in the last-16 stage of Euro 2020 as they take on the Czech Republic at the Puskas Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oranje eased through Group C as winners to advance to the knockout stages, while the Czech Republic booked their spot in the elite 16 as one of the four best third-placed outfits.

The Netherlands and the Czech Republic played out a pulsating five-goal thriller during the group stage of Euro 2004 – during which Milan Baros and Vladimir Smicer completed a remarkable Czech comeback in a 3-2 win – and Oranje also lost by the same scoreline to the Czechs in their most recent battle in October 2015.