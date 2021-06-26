Having emerged as one of the tournament favourites, Italy meet unfancied Austria at Wembley on Saturday, in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

While the Azzurri’s sparkling start to the championships has continued a record-equalling unbeaten run, the Austrians are into the knockout phase for the first time ever, after finally ending their Euros drought with two group-stage wins.

Keeping expectations in check may be Italy’s most difficult task heading into the latter stages of this summer’s European Championships, as an 11th win in a row last time out helped them extend their undefeated streak to a total of 30 games.

Tying a national record set back in the 1930s under legendary coach Vittorio Pozzo, the 1-0 victory over Wales was scant reward for their shadow side’s complete domination last Sunday.

Roberto Mancini managed to keep his team’s momentum going despite wholesale changes – with eight of the previous starting XI dropping out – to claim maximum points once again, following back-to-back 3-0 victories over Turkey and Switzerland.

Elsewhere, the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam plays host to the first of the Euro 2020 last-16 ties on Saturday evening as Wales take on Denmark.



Wales finished second to Italy in Group A, while Denmark defied the odds to finish as runners-up to Belgium in Group B despite losing their first two games.

Five years on from their memorable run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, Wales have a chance to create more happy memories after reaching the knockouts in successive tournaments.

Denmark have won their last three competitive meetings with Wales in a run stretching back to June 1999, though this is the first meeting between the sides at a major tournament.