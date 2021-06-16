Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace as holders Portugal started the defence of their title at Euro 2020 with a 3-0 win against Hungary on Tuesday.

Ronaldo is now the all-time leading scorer in European Championship history.

The Portugal captain , the first player to appear at five different European Championships, has now scored 11 goals at the tournament, surpassing the previous mark of nine set by France’s Michel Platini.

Raphael Guerreiro’s deflected shot broke Hungary’s resistance on 84 minutes and Ronaldo smashed home a penalty three minutes later before he added a third in stoppage time.

Portugal will face former world champions Germany in their next game in the competition.