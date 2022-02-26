Leicester City will face Stade Rennais in the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16.

City will host the French team at the King Power Stadium on March 10 before travelling to Rennes the following week.

Leicester reached this stage after a 7-2 aggregate win over Randers in the knockout round play-off.

For Leicester, the competition is their best chance of qualifying for the Europa League next season given their struggles in the Premier League this term

