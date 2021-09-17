Victor Osimhen emerged the hero as his brace saw Napoli come from 2-0 down to hold Leicester City to a 2-2 draw, at the King Power stadium in Thursday’s Europa League Group C clash.

Also in action for Leicester were Osimhen’s Super Eagles teammates Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

While Iheanacho set up Leicester’s second goal, Ndidi was sent off in added time.

The Foxes took the lead in the 9th minute through Ayoze Perez.

At Ibrox, reigning Scottish Premiership champions Rangers lost 2-0 to Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in Group A.

Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo featured for Steven Gerrard’s side. Aribo was replaced on 76 minutes for Zambia’s Fashion Sakala.

In other results, Sparta Prague held home team Brondby to a goalless draw, Monaco pipped Sturm Graz 1-0 in France, in Holland PSV played 2-2 with Real Sociedad, in Germany Frankfurt and Fenerbahce settled for a 1-1 draw and Olympiacos edged visiting Antwerp 2-1