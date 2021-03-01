BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

A Non- Governmental Organisation, Vaccines As Education has attributed delay and lenthy judicial process in prosecuting perpetrators of Gender based Violence as one of the causes for the increase cases of rape in the Country.

This is even as the Programme Officer of the Organisation funded by the Canadian embassy, Mrs Rumunse Obi lamented the situation where most parents see it as a taboo to give their Wards Sex Education, especially teaching them the name of all the Sexual Organs, to help them speak out in the event of any abuse

“I want to appealed to all parents to always adopt Sex Positive Approach and Education with their Children to enable them speak out when they are being molested, most parents make it a taboo in their homes for children to pronounce sex organs, and in the event of rape, this Children shy away from reporting to their parents”.

According to her, “we are in Benue today, to amplify the Voices of Young Women, using images and Storytelling to push for the implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP)”

She also warned parents, Caregivers Community leaders as well as Security agencies to avoid what she described as Victim blaming, which is usually followed by discouraging questions , which in most cases make the Victim to shy away in Speaking out.

“We need to put a stop to Victim blaming in the event of any sexual assault, especially the Community leaders who are gatekeepers and often times sought for the withdrawal of rape cases to treat them in their Capacity as family settlement, this need to be stop” she added.

“Even the Police are not left out, on this issue of settlement because most of them allegedly collect fines from perpetrators of sexual assault to set them free, as a Police officer, you are handling a rape case and you suddenly turn against a rape victim and start asking her discouraging questions like why did you go out at that time, why did you dress like this? This will certainly discourage the victim to speak further”

In a welcome address the State Programme manager, Vaccine As Education, Benue State Field Office, Solomon Ogwuche, explained that EVA, a non-profit organization was founded in 2000, registered in Nigeria and in the United States to improve the health and development of children, adolescents, and young people.

” This will do by using child and youth-friendly approaches, the organization also strengthens the capacities of children, young people, and other stakeholders to facilitate and sustain social change in the area of health, protection, and education through integrated programming”

. He further stated that as the name Vaccine As Education implies, when a young person is educated he or she is vaccinated against societal ills and other sexual and reproductive health issues that cut across unplaned pregnancy, Sexual Transmitted Diseases, Drug abuse, Unsave abortion among others.

While calling on Parents and Caregivers to always Educate their Children to be weary of these societal ills rather than leaving them to watch it on social media and try to practice it, Ogwuche said teaching them will help them to speak out or report cases of sexual harassment and any gender based violence .

He also kicked against attributing dress code to rape, saying dress code has nothing to do with sexual assault, what she wore has nothing to do with rape “I am saying this because, most times the victim get blamed instead of the perpetrators because of what she wore”

We are calling all the MDAs and CSOs to join together to push for the full implementation of the VAPP law to help in the prosecution of the perpetrators of sexual assault.