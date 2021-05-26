Following the unfolding scenario set by the ratification of a regime of laws that potentially seek to limit the free movement of herders in the 17 Southern Nigerian states, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has asked the federal government to take immediate steps to evacuate all herdsmen currently in the South back home.

In a statement by CNG’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, it said a study has shown that at present, only ten percent of the Fulani herdsmen live and conduct business in the entire South.

“With the incessant show of animosity against the pastoral communities by the people of the South and their leaders, it has become a matter of urgent necessity for the federal government of Nigeria to take steps to evacuate the remaining ten percent of herders currently in the South back home.

“With the onset of the fresh systematic vilification of the herdsmen at official level, it is important to evacuate them peacefully since apparently their security could not be guaranteed in their host communities in the southern part of the country.

“A study has shown that with all the overhyped hatred for the pastoral communities by the South and their leaders, only ten percent of herders live in the entire South which can conveniently be accommodated in the North,” Suleiman said.