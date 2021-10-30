October 15, 2021 left an indelible mark in the life of those who attended one of the highly anticipated concert ‘Alive with Christ’.

Boston based recording artiste Evans Ighodalo didn’t hold back on his appreciation to God for a new year and the many blessings of God upon his family as they clocked 10years of marital bliss. The concert birthed to mark this ausipicious occassion had very renowed music ministers like Sammie Okposo (Nigeria) MOG (Ghana), Jumbo Aniebiet, David & Nicole Binion & Kate Ariwodola.

Alive with Christ was an evening of unrestricted, untamed lifting of hands and incense to the one true God.

Evans music journey dated back to his university days where he played major roles and made his debut with an album ‘Born of God’ the album has garned over 500,000 streams since its release. Speaking at the concert, the singer and songwriter couldn’t hold back his tears looking back at how God has shown him and his family mercy.

According to him, our story is that of grace. That God could find a man like to be called his own. This moment is on that i cherish alot and having you all come to worship and thank God with me is way more than words can express.

Evans has performed on stages with reputable international artiste within and outside Nigeria

With alot of other projects on the way, Evans is one artiste to watch out for.