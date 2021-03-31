BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

Perhaps the Ever Given vessel got stuck in the Suez Canal so that Nigeria might think deeply about its troubled waters.

The massive vessel got stuck in the Suez Canal during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. leaving several smaller vessels stranded for almost a week.

The canal’s strategically important position means it hosts nearly 19,000 vessels each year, according to Lloyd’s List, a shipping industry journal.

The canal is a 120-mile-long shipping link between the Mediterranean and Red seas that carries 10 to 12 percent of commercial shipping and about 2.5 percent of the world’s oil, making it a very important trade route.

Finally, with the Suez Canal reopened to traffic, the world is heaving a sigh of relief. However, Nigeria and other West African countries must not heave a sigh with the rest of the world as this has given us food for thought on a disturbing situation closer home: how can we end piracy and make our waters lucrative and safe for trade vessels?

When the cargo megaship, with the length of four football fields, was still stuck, several of the vessel owners had to look at other options. The second-quickest way to complete that same journey would be via the Cape of Good Hope and around Africa. However, this would add hefty freight costs and substantially extend the duration of the journey, potentially taking them through the High Risk Area.

Though, it is noted that whilst the threat of Somalia-based piracy is currently suppressed through a combination of military operations, an increase in maritime traffic through the area may present opportunities for Somali pirate groups to attack vessels.

Thankfully, the Gulf of Guinea is way off the route of these vessels; nevertheless, it has made us think of safety on our own waters. If the federal government had made the Gulf of Guinea free from pirate attacks, Nigeria and other African countries in the GoG would have benefited from the $400m an hour in trade estimated value of goods that are moved through the Suez Canal daily.

But piracy, armed robbery at sea, kidnapping of seafarers, illegal fishing, smuggling and trafficking, and transnational organised crime pose major threats to maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

ADVERTISEMENT



In December last year, I was contacted by an Egyptian colleague who wondered if I could find out whether there was any information on a cargo ship that had been hijacked by pirates off the Nigerian coast and what the country was doing to ensure their release. Among other nationalities were two Egyptian citizens. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom. To cut the long story short, the ship eventually regained its freedom.

To this end, the government is deploying the Deep Blue Project, a federal government initiative handled by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) aimed at the prevention of illegal activities in the maritime domain.

The assets being deployed include two special mission vessels, two aircraft, two helicopters, four drones. 16 armoured vehicles and 17 fast interceptor boats.

The national president, Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics in Nigeria (APFFLON), Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, said the government needs to stop rhetoric and ensure the smooth take-off of the Deep Blue Project.

According to him, the Gulf of Guinea is strategically important for shipping, with an array of developed ports and a wealth of hydrocarbon deposits.

“The importance of this thruway and abundance of resources make the gulf particularly lucrative for criminals, giving them ample vessels to attack,” he said.

The erstwhile president, Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA), Aminu Umar urged the government to deal with issues of security and safety in the Gulf of Guinea.

“If they deal with these issues, the insurance premiums we pay will reduce, losses we suffer when we want to take private security men will be taken care of, and those savings will increase investment in the business,” he said.