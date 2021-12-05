Are you worried about the spate of killings and kidnapping across the country

Nobody can be happy with what is happening in Nigeria. it is rather unfortunate, it is sad. The state of insecurity in the country is very bad but I believe the government is doing its best…

The number one constitutional mandate of any government is securing the lives and properties of its members and in the light of what is happening in Nigeria, has this government lived up to expectations

I will not say that the Federal Government has failed and there is no place in the world that is safe now, it is just that the degree of our own is worst. I think the government has tried and they are also facing challenges

The south/west came up with the idea of Amotekun to check insecurity, should other zones start thinking of creating their security outfit too

Amotekun was created out of necessity, it was established by the government of the south/west to compliment the effort of the centralized security agencies.

Does it mean that the security apparatus of the Federal Government has been overwhelmed?

There is no doubt about that, and that is why we need to establish other alternatives to complement their efforts. I will advise every zone to do the same to the extent that, the south/west appears to be the most secure part of the country now. I am surprised that most of these northern states like north/west, north/east, and north/central where insecurity is worst have not thought to establish complementary security outfits that will work hand in hand with the conventional security we have in Nigeria.

Some believe that the country is restructured and go back to zones so that each will take care of its problems. Do you share this view?

The problem of Nigeria is the over-centralization of power. We are a multi-ethnic and multi-religion nation with a huge population. We cannot centralize everything. We must decentralize power so that people can manage their affairs as they deem fit. When I was growing up, we had the native authority who know everybody in the community. Then houses do not have a fence yet, there was no insecurity. We need to give states and local governments the latitude to develop at their own pace. Restructuring is all-encompassing, it means the security apparatus must be restructured, you will have state and local government police. When I was minister of works state, I discover that the federal roads were too much for the federal government alone to handle and there was no way to coup with it. Many of those roads should be given back to the states and the money given to them to fix the roads and the federal should just monitor them. The Federal Government does not have the capacity of managing all the roads. The unity schools should be given to states to oversee. Obasanjo who brought the idea said, it is to forge unity but with what is happening now no southerner will be sent his child to school in places like Maiduguri. So the aim has been defeated. The schools should be handed over to the states.

The Federal Government have been berated for using kids’ gloves on bandits and insurgents terrorizing Nigerians by refusing to tag them as a terrorist so they can get international support. What do you think?

As far as I am concerned, they are terrorists. What is the difference between what they doing and what other terrorists are doing in other places? They kidnapped people, dehumanized them, sometimes kill them, and collect ransom from the victims? So what is the definition of terrorist? We know them as a terrorists.

Given the opportunity to advise the Federal Government on how to end insecurity in Nigeria, what will it be?

They must involve the local communities like chiefs, Emirs, and the rest. This cannot be military work alone. The youths must be engaged early. Our youths are not working in Nigeria. So what do you want them to do? We must tackle it from the grassroots because if you caught these people and kill them today, new ones will be recruited tomorrow. After all, the youths are jobless. A lot of our budget is recurrent and this means, it can only cater to the lifestyle of the elitist who constitutes less than 0.01% of the population. Most of the lawmakers are complaining that the recurrent is budgeted for salaries and basic needs of elites. Most governors are now residence in Abuja and go home once in a while. Some states are owing teachers 30 months’ salaries and then you expect peace. I think the system is extremely wrong. I am an advocate of restructuring. I want a return to the 1960 constitution which our forefathers negotiated. Then, There was a lot of latitude for the regions, that was why Sadauna decide to be premier of the north and sent his deputy to present them at the center.

There are fears that if the south/east is not properly managed, it could degenerate to major crises like the north/east. What do you think?

The IPOB in the south/east is fighting for self-actualization. They want to secede. Why do we find out why they are clamoring for secession and address the issues instead of sending the military? We are lucky in the south/west that, the governors did not support Sunday Igbobo, that is why the situation did not get out of hand but, If frustration continues, they will buy into the idea in the future.

In the face of all these challenges, should Nigeria remain as one indivisible country?

There is nothing that is not negotiable. This country call Nigeria had people living in it thousands of years ago before the colonials’ masters came and amalgamate the nation. I want Nigeria to remain as one but, let us address those things discouraging people. America fought a civil war but today, they are proud to be called Americans and will willingly die for it. Today Nigerians are migrating en-mass and very soon, every sector will begin to feel the impact. The soviet union had many smaller nations within her and when I went there in 1985, I could hear people complaining about the restriction and communism. Nobody thought they could go their separate way but today they have broken into smaller nations like Georgia and the rest without firing a gun. So everything is negotiable. We should start addressing the issues that people are complaining about. In the first republic, every region had its constitution aside from the Nigerian constitution. Uniformity is destroying this country. Let people have diversity. In American, every state has its constitution. Some elect their governors after 2years while others do it after 4years. Every state determines the salary of its governor in America. When Clinton was governor of Arkansas, his salary was $30,000 while the governor of New York was earning above $200,000 because new York is a rich state. The governor of New York has a plane at his disposal while the governor of Arkansas used economy.

Coming back to the senate, since you left the hallowed chamber, can you say that, it has lived up to your expectation?

The National Assembly is living up to expectations. They want to cooperate with the executive to move the nation forward. They support anything that will benefit Nigerians. So it is at the level of execution that we have problems in Nigeria, not the National Assembly…

But should they be approving loans every time the executive made a request knowing it could mortgage the future of Nigerians?

In a sense, yes, but the buck falls on the executive because they are the ones to execute the projects that the loan was sourced for. I will only advise the National Assembly to step up on oversight and ensure that, the money is judiciously used for the purpose it was secured for. We have heard of a civil servant with over 30 houses in Abuja alone. You wonder where he got the money to do that but, the system has lots of loopholes that these people are using to siphon Nigerian money.

Everybody is worried about the state of the economy. Our youths must be engaged. Right now the best of Nigeria is working outside the country. A senator recently said that Ajaokuta will employ over forty thousand persons when it is completed and so many other projects that have been abandoned across the country.

Still on the south/west, what are the chances of Sen Bola Tinubu in 2023 because many are beginning to think that, the president might not honor their gentlemen agree of handing over to him

Everybody is free to come and contest but the popular and wanted candidate will win. Power mongers are everywhere including the north. They are also at the leadership of the APC. They will enter into an agreement with you, and later renege on it and do something else. Sen Bola Tinubu is acceptable to all Nigerians. He has touched the lives of people across the country. The masses are with him. There is no politician in Nigeria today that enjoys the level of his popularity. So we are highly optimistic that he will win.

But have you noticed that prominent northerners including governors are beginning to suggest that Nigerians jettison zoning

Most Nigerians politicians lack integrity. When the thing favors them, they will say zoning is good. That was why they dump Jonathan and now, they are saying zoning is not important. For the foreseeable future, we must maintain zoning for now. Some people cannot keep power as if it is their birthright. Rotation or zoning is alive and must be respected.

The south/east has also indicated interest to secure the presidency in 2023, what does this portend for your candidate\/? Can he win without the support of other zones

The south/east have every right to want the presidency but, zoning, for now, is between north and south. When it is the turn of the south, everybody has a right to contest. Politics is not served a la carte. You must fight for it and that is why many start fighting early for Tinubu.