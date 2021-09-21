A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Kayode Ojo has called for the involvement of all and sundry to halt the problem of insecurity rocking the country.

Ojo, who lamented the security situation in the country, advised the federal government to rejig the nation’s security architecture.

The All Progressives Congress governorship hopeful stated this while speaking with the journalists in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti state.

The country, according to him, was already in comatose, saying urgent action must be taken for the people to have confidence in the government.

He said people can no longer travel a few kilometres without feeling apprehension of being kidnapped ,adding it showed how bad the situation is.

“What we need now is good ideology, people with quality leadership, who could use their knowledge to revamp the economy, ensure security and bring succour to the people.”

He said that all hands must be on the deck to strategize on how to mobilise everyone with a view to securing the streets, towns, immediate environments, and villages.

While maintaining that the security situation is very challenging right now as we all know Ojo added, “It’s just that now that we have social media, it is easy to report situation, but I believe that the authority are taking actions to deal with the insecurity that is ravaging the country.’’