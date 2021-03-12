AstraZeneca has robustly defended its vaccine, saying yesterday there was “no evidence of an increased risk” of blood clots, and European and UK medicines regulators have each said the link between the vaccine and blood clots has not been confirmed and that rollouts should continue.

After a group of European countries, including Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspended use of the vaccine on Thursday, Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, canceled plans to publicly get the AstraZeneca shot yesterday and the country also delayed its rollout.

“When there is an adverse event, we don’t need to be in rush,” said Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, a senior member of the country’s vaccination committee.

Bulgaria has become the latest country to suspend use of the vaccine yesterday pending investigations into safety. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov ordered a halt to all inoculation using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine until the European Medicines Agency “rejects all doubts” about the vaccine’s safety, according to a government statement.

The moves came in response to reports of blood clots in a few inoculated people in Denmark, including one fatality. Denmark was the first country to take the precautionary measure, announcing a 14-day break while authorities investigated further.

Norway and Iceland soon followed. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said the country has also reported cases of blood clots shortly after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination in Norway but “mainly in the elderly where there is often another underlying disease as well.”

Other countries, including Austria and Italy, have suspended specific batches of the vaccine.

But a number of nations — including Germany, France, the UK, the Netherlands, Mexico and Nigeria stood by the shot and reassured citizens of its safety.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Thursday that it did not recommend suspending use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, stating that there is “no indication” the vaccine caused the blood clots in the people who received the vaccine. The agency told countries they could keep rolling out the shot while investigations take place.

“The vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing,” the agency said.

The UK’s medicine regulator — the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) — also issued a statement Thursday reassuring the public that the vaccine is still safe and that “people should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine.”

The episode nonetheless poses another headache for the pharmaceutical giant, whose vaccine has been beset by political disputes, delivery delays and other concerns.

But the tone across most of Europe was one of calm, as other governments sought to put the reports into context.

“Investigations are carried out systematically each time serious adverse effects are declared,” France’s health minister Olivier Véran said in his weekly briefing on Thursday. “But what are we talking about? About 30 people out of more than five million Europeans having received an injection.”