The governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting the lives and properties of the people of the state by ending banditry, kidnapping and other forms of social vices.

The governor represented by the deputy governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, stated this while receiving on a courtesy visit, the assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7 Headquarters, AIG Bala Ciroma.

He asserted that the state government will continue to support the various security agencies in the state, with a view to curbing all forms of insecurity.

While urging the police force to evolve new methods of detecting and forestalling the insecurity of the magnitude being experienced, he assured the AIG of harmonious working relationship at all times with the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIG Bala Ciroma had earlier informed the governor that he is in Niger State to interact with officers and men under his command for planning, re-strategising and nipping in the bud all forms of security threats.

Ciroma called on the state government to continue with the support rendered to the state command, while urging Nigerlites to report suspicious movements, objects and persons to the police.

He noted that intelligence gathering, and detection of crimes before they are committed shall be their priority in the prevention of insecurity.