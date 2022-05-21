A former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke, has written the current occupant of the position, Mr. Abubakar Malami, absolving himself of any complicity in a case instituted by the Federal Government against American Bank, JP Morgan Chase.

In a letter written by his lawyers, Paul Erekoro (SAN), among others, Adoke noted that the Federal Government’s argument that he contacted JP Morgan repeatedly and sent an email using the mail of Aliyu Abubakar’s shell company, was false.

Adoke noted that allowing unverified information to be presented before the court, to wit that he and a former Minister of Petroleum, Dan Etete committed the offence of, “money laundering by facilitating the payment of the funds to Etete and Malabu Oil & Gas Limited through the Deposit Account,” remained baseless.

The ex-top Nigerian law officer lamented that Malami allowed those instructions to be given, or allowed those “facts” to be presented in a court of law, when he was fully aware that they were not true.

The senior lawyer reminded Malami that he (Malami) had written the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), indicating that “evidence does not appear to have clearly revealed the case of fraud against the parties in view of their claims acting in their official capacities.