Airtel Africa Plc has appointed Mr. Emeka Ethelbert Oparah as its vice president, corporate communications and corporate social responsibility (CSR) to oversee the image of its African operations.

Oparah who disclosed this yesterday on his LinkedIn prior to the announcement was the image maker of Airtel Nigeria where he spent 19 and half years working.

He joins immediate past managing director and chief executive of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Ogunsanya who resumed third quarter of 2021 as the CEO of Airtel Africa Plc as well as former chief commercial officer of Celtel Nigeria, Mr. Michael Patrick Foley, who is now the regional director, Francophone Africa, Airtel Africa plc.

“Today, after 19 and a half years in Airtel Nigeria, I formally resumed a new position in Dubai, UAE, as the Vice President Corporate Communications & CSR, Airtel Africa Plc, with responsibility for 14 countries,” he said in the Facebook post.

“To all who supported me along the way as I journeyed in my career, I will forever be in debt of gratitude. All the glory goes to The Great Architect of the Universe,” he added.

He joined Airtel Nigeria in 2002 when it was then known as Econet Wireless Nigeria (EWN) as its first public relations manager and rose to emerge as Airtel Nigeri’s director, corporate communications in 2002 and in June 2011 was appointed vice president, corporate communications & CSR for the telecommunication company.

He was the first staff of Econet Wireless Nigeria’s PR Unit and within a short time established the PR function and oversaw several leadership changes and rebranding of the telecoms network from Econet to Vodacom Nigeria, VMobile Nigeria, Celtel Nigeria, Zain Nigeria and to the current Airtel Nigeria.

A consummate crisis management expert, Oparah took darts on behalf of the network from angry shareholders, the media, the telecom regulator, local and international investors, keen telecom stakeholders and customers, whom he had to reassure of the future of the network amidst several rebranding efforts.

Oparah, a Mass Communications graduate of the prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), holds an Advanced Diploma in International Public Relations Management from The Management School, London.

His career stints cover Patine Communications (1991-1992); Candid Communications (1992-1992); Richland Communications (1992-1994); Cadbury Nigeria (1994-2002) and Airtel Nigeria (2002-2022).

Oparah is a member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA); International Association of Business Communicators (IABC); Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).