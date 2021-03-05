By Henry Tyohemba, Abuja

Ex-Ambassador, senator and theatre professor, Iyorwuese Harry Hagher’s new novel ‘The Conquest of Azenga’ has hit bookshelves.

Published by Heinemann Plc, the novel set in the 1900s in a fictional country of British Sofalia in west Africa is a story of the British invasion and colonization of Africa. Armed with imperialism, racism and missionaries deployed with the aid of an oppressive local ruler, the Caliph of Sobikhotanu, they dehumanize and desensitize the people to their way of life effectively subjugating them to colonial rule.

The Conquest of Azenga in some ways a dark tale of the psycho-social defeat of a people bears similarities to Nigeria’s history and points to the lasting effect of imperialism and a brainwashed people struggling to function in a system foreign to itself and failing.

References to northern Sofalia – the tribe of Kilan, which views other parts of the Sofalia as inferior and the entire Sofalia theirs by divine rights to rule is familiar; while the Caliph of Sobikhotanu’s slave trading side hustle speaks of the nation’s controversial past of selling its people for material gain.

Speaking of the publication, Hagher said the novel in the mould of traditional storytellers to tell the past and beam searchlights on the present.

‘‘It is a wake up call on all Africans to arise from stupor and lassitude to face nation building as a serious business requiring creativity, backbreaking hard work and sacrifices rather than surrendering to new imperial masters.

‘‘Like the people of Azenga in British Sofalia in the past these combines forces are overbearing and collapse is inevitable unless we rise up and put up a formidable resistance. Like the Azenga our African nations are witnessing a new scramble, a ne slave trade, and a new internal and external colonialism. The modus operandi of imperialism has always been genocide, terror and land expropriation.

‘’It is my hope that readers will see that the underdevelopment trap we are caught in is cyclical. We are blindfolded and more like zombies in a pit of despair controlled by external forces whose local compradors are our elites and political leaders,’’ said Hagher.

Born June 25, 1949, author Iyorwuese Hagher is a Nigerian professor of Theatre for Development, Playwright and poet with several publications across literary genres to his name. The former senator, cabinet member and Nigerian Ambassador to Mexico, and High Commissioner to Canada, is renowned for his groundbreaking research on Kwagh-hir Theatre which was inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2019. Hagher’s writings center on the search for true leadership and solutions to Africa’s socio-political problems. He is currently the former and head of the African Leadership Institute in Dayton, Ohio, USA.