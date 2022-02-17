The forum of ex-APC members of the House of Representatives has applauded the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for withdrawing the proposed amendment of the party’s constitution to bar them from participating as statutory delegates at the forthcoming national convention

The former lawmakers who were reacting to the recent reports the party was planning to remove them as statutory delegates ahead of the national convention declared their unalloyed loyalty to the party leadership, saying the decision to withdraw the proposed amendment of the APC constitution is well thought out.

The forum however expressed worry that the party leadership did not consult them before the decision to amend the APC constitution was taken.

In a statement signed by its protem chairman, Hon Ibrahim Zailani, the forum said members are delighted to see the advertorial on national newspapers signed by the national secretary of the CECPC, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, confirming the withdrawal of the prosposed amendment of the party’s constitution.

Zailani stated that the reason given by the CECPC for the proposed removal of former and serving members of the National Assembly from the national convention which was described as inadvertent omission was also noted by the Forum.

The forum however expressed dismay that it was disregarded in consultations leading to the decision to even make necessary amendments in the constitution.

Accordingly, the former National Assembly members advised the leadership of the party to ensure due diligence before very sensitive publications like that are made public.

They stated, “Yes, we are glad the party leadership did the needful by quickly rectifying an error that could have spelt unimaginable consequences to the stability of the APC. The truth needs to be told that such an inadvertent error that has overheated the party’s space for the past few days could have been avoided had proper scrutiny and due diligence been applied by the officers concerned. For us, this sort of scenario must be clearly avoided going forward.

“As a body of principal stakeholders in our great party, the APC, we are watching with keen interest events leading to the National Convention and the Presidential Primaries as they unfold!

“We hereby reiterate our plea to the leadership of the party that as a progressive entity, the onus is on our party to lead the way in espousing progressive ideologies chief of which is the institutionalisation of internal democracy. Anything short of this would mean no good for the unity and progress of our party. We, in the meantime, place our unalloyed loyalty and support to the CECPC and the party,” they stated.