Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) billed for February 26, former House of Representatives members under the party’s platform have warned that the national caretaker committee to ensure that the process was free, fair and transparent.

The ex-federal lawmakers under the platform of Former APC Representatives Members made the call yesterday at a roundtable in Abuja.

In a communique signed by its Protem chairman, Ibrahim Zailani, the ex-lawmaker warned that it is in the progressive interest of the party to ensure that internal democracy reigns supreme.

The stated:;“We reviewed the current state of our great party, the All Progressives Congress and called on the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to ensure that internal democracy is sustained in the party.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former federal lawmakers also called on delegates to the party’s National Convention scheduled to be vigilant and ensure that only credible and visionary candidates are voted to occupy offices in other to properly reposition the party.

They decried the manner in which “legislators are looked down upon even though they remain a major stakeholder in the political equation.”

In his goodwill message, the mnister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, asked the leadership of the APC to ensure transparency in the processes leading to the national convention and at the convention proper, saying it “is the only way to keep the party united, strong and virile.”

In attendance at the meeting were former Reps from all the states of the federation, including those that served in the 2nd and 3rd Republics.

ADVERTISEMENT