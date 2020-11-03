BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A former presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), retired Major General John Gbor, has called for the establishment of a Youth Development Bank as part of measures to combat poverty and unemployment among Nigerian youths.

Gbor made the call in Abuja during the 1st National Strategic Planning Conference of Patriotic Action Nigeria (PAN).

He said the Bank when established would enable talented and entrepreneurship youths to have easy access to interest free loans that would enable them to be employers of labour and contribute to national economic development.

Gbor observed that the present banking be situation as regards to loans for Nigerian youths and women is unrealistic thereby contributing to various challenges confronting them all over the country.

He also used the opportunity to call on politicians and political office holders in the country to be committed to continuous corporate existence of Nigeria and desist from using the ongoing protest, looting and destruction of property by some youths in destabilizing the country.

He stressed the need for the spirit of unity, love and patriotism among all Nigerians to realize the dreams of the nation’s founding fathers.

While advising Nigerians to always hold their leaders accountable for their actions as it relates to good governance, Retired Major General Gbor called for more political will in the fight against corruption in the country.

He also emphasized the need for more proactive measures that would strengthen the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

Highlight of the conference was the presentation of award of Excellence to Retired Major General John Gbor for his contributions to humanity and political development of the Country.