A former Chief of Army Staff, General Muhammadu Inuwa Wushishi, has passed away, aged 81.

A family source confirmed to LEADERSHIP that he died on Saturday evening at a London Hospital where he had been receiving treatment due to a protracted illness.

Meanwhile, the governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello, has described Wushishi’s death as a great loss to the state and the nation at large considering his statesmanship roles over the years.

The governor in a statement by his chief press secretary, Mary Noel Berje, said the government of Niger State and indeed the people of the state were pained by the death of the former Army chief.

Late General Wushishi was born on the January 1, 1940 in Wushishi town of Wushishi local government area of Niger State, and was the Chief of Army Staff during Late Shehu Shagari administration uptill 1984.

He is survived by his wife, Kande Muhammadu Wushishi and seven children including the former Commissioner of Investment in Niger State, Hon. Kabiru Muhammadu Wushishi.