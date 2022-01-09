A former general manager, Risk Management ay Spring Bank Plc, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, was yesterday unanimously elected as the new chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Abia State.

The office became vacant last December following the death of the former chairman, Mazi Enyi Harbor, who was elected into the office during the state congress of the party in October.

Announcing the result in Umuahia, the Special Congress Committee chairman, Hon Kolawole Babatunde said, Ononogbu, who was the sole candidate, polled 1,067 votes out of the 1,075 votes cast.

According to the two-term former federal lawmaker from Ondo State, there were 1,085 delegates to the congress out of which 1,080 were accredited with eight void votes recorded.

Speaking to newsmen after announcing the result, he said the exercise was fair and transparent just as it was directed by the leadership of the party under the chairmanship of Governor Mai Mala Bunu of Yobe State.

In his acceptance speech, Ononogbu expressed appreciation to the delegates and the entire members of the party for finding him capable of occupying the office especially with the general elections less than 13 months away.

He said his responsibility would be taxing as it was coming at a time when the PDP wants to return to power in 2023 despite its 24 years of misrule and maladministration.

The chairman, who also served as chief inspector, Citizens Bank Plc, appealed for support of the members and residents of the state to change the narrative as “the time for the needed change in the state has begun in earnest.”

Paying tributes to his predecessor, he described him as a very honest, committed and sincere leader, adding that they owed him a duty to strive to achieve the goal of winning the election to set a new agenda for the state.

Similarly, the former publicity secretary of the party, Comrade Benedict Godson, who led four officers produced by the parallel state congress conducted by the former executive committee of the party to the congress, said the party’s prospects in next year’s election remained high.

Others who spoke include the deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives, Rep Nkiruka Onyejeocha (Umunneochi/Isuikwuato) and Barr F. N. Nwosu, a leader of the party in the state.

The exercise which was peaceful and orderly was observed by INEC officials from both the national headquarters, Abuja and the state along with different security agencies.