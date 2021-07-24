An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced a former bank cashier, Ebenezer Adeolu Alonge, his wife, Isakunle Olamide Oyinlola and mother-in- law, Isakunle Eunice Moradeke, to 180 years imprisonment for stealing.

The trio were standing trial on a 12-count charge of conspiracy and stealing brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charges are contrary to Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws Cap 16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Adekanye Ogunmoye, ruled that the prosecution team led by Abdulrasheed Lanre suleiman proved their case beyond reasonable doubt and that the convicts had failed to extricate themselves from the self-evidenced proofs before the court.

The prosecution called two witnesses and tendered several exhibits to prove their case.

The court found the convicts guilty on all 12 count charges preferred against them and sentenced them to five years on each count.

The cumulative sixty years prison terms will, however, run concurrently.

The court also ordered Alonge to forfeit his house, which would be sold and the proceeds used to restitute the bank.

A new generation bank had petitioned the EFCC a few years ago alleging that one of its staff, Ebenezer Adeolu Alonge, was involved in fraudulent activities.

It was alleged that sometime in February 2018, the bank received a complaint concerning the financial impropriety of the sum of N62, 400 in respect of a customer’s account.

According to the petitioner, on February 15, 2017, a customer lodged the said sum into her account but the transaction could not be traced in the customer’s account even after the customer presented a copy of the slip signed by Alonge.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the course of investigation, the said transaction was allegedly traced to Ebenezer Alonge’s wife’s account.

Further investigation however revealed that there was a turnover of over N21m as deposit from other customers in his wife’s account while other sums were allegedly traced to his mother-in-law’s account said to have benefited from the fraudulent act.