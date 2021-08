Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Bachor, on Monday, narrated how the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) broke into her apartment unannounced.

This was made known on her Instagram story on Monday morning as she narrated her ordeal.

The first runner-up in 2020 BBNaija Lockdown Edition lamented how unsafe it was to be a Nigerian as a result of her experience.

She said on her social media handle,

“What is the need of being a citizen of this country when I can’t feel safe in my own house? It’s 5am and I am literally shaking and so upset right now.

“At 4:35am I heard a loud sound and voices followed after, I rushed out almost naked to see five fully armed EFCC men in my living room and one of them saying ‘Oh na that Big brother babe be this’.

“In my confused state I was trying to understand what in the hell was going on, why did they break down my door.

“Then one of them said they were looking for someone who ran into the estate and I should lock my door and stay indoors and not say a word.

“I’m shaking at this point and so confused because how exactly is this even okay.

“Still shaking, I’m trying to close my already broken door when my sister screamed my name and I ran back upstairs to see my mum almost having a panic attack. @officialEFCC, on God, you had no right.

“I have never felt so helpless in my whole life. @officialEFCC, you now break into people’s houses and jump estate fences all in the name of doing your job. Shame on you all, shame. You put a gun at people’s heads and threaten their life in the name of doing your job.”