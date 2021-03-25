ADVERTISEMENT

By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

As young Nigerian Leaders and youths convened at the 5th edition of Democracy Youth Roundtable; the gathering of influential young Nigerians, one could easily notice the excellent coordination and Presentations of the well attended occasion by a fast rising Humanitarian and Ex-Beauty Queen, Ms. Jennifer Ephraim, as it witnessed the presence of notable Personalities including Former Governor of Kwara state HE Abdulfatai Ahmed, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode and amongst others as speakers.

While at the event, Queen Ephraim was actively part of the discussions, deliberations and suggestions by Panelists and guests on prospective ways to enhance the democratic system in Nigeria, with emphasis on youth inclusiveness and participation. She exhibited impressive confidence and mind-blowing articulations that demanded integrated responses from the audience.

.The Panelists at the event include: Hon. Mrs Stella Okotete, Executive Director Business Development NEXIM Bank and Member APC caretaker Committee, Sen Dino Melaye, HRH Prince Malik Ado Ibrahim- Chairman Next Satellite Tv, Mr Dayo Israel Member, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Ms Ndi Kato- Activist, Mr Hamza Lawal- Founder/ CEO Connected Development CODE,Mr Nasir Sa’idu Adhama-SA to the president on youth and student affairs

Mr Emeka Ike- Politician/ Nollywood Actor, Comrade Jude imagwe- Former Special Adviser to the President on Youth and Student Affairs, Hon Zainab Buba Galadima, Prince Olatunji Olusoji and Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties to the Governor of Delta State.

Held at National Merit House on Thursday 18th March 2021, the occasion of Democracy Youth Roundtable 5.0 witnessed over 500 Youth Political leaders and Entrepreneurs from different States in Nigeria to profer ways to solve the issues that have bottlenecked the advancement of democracy in Nigeria.

Speaking during the occasion the Convener, Amb Desmond Agboola noted his interest in ensuring a reform of the electoral system in Nigeria, whereby youths can participate in the processes and also form a synergy for accountability by past leaders. He however noted that it was time for youths of Nigeria to take their rightful place in the leadership position in our nation because the older generation had failed us.

The Democracy Youth Roundtable Conference was indeed an idealistic innovation, that is timely and of crucial necessity to the democratic requirements of our nation. It is a platform for leaders to engage in proactive discusses, deliberations and arguments that will suggest better approaches and engagements to further improve our democratic structure.