By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Orijin Nigeria has officially unveiled Ex Big Brother Housemates as new brand ambassadors with the duo of LAYCON and NEO representing the distinctive qualities of Orijin brand.

By Living up to its reputation to connect to Nigerian Youths, Orijin Nigeria unveiled Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe and Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure, the two acclaimed finalists of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo reflects the rich, soulful and culturally rooted character of Orijin. In a statement released earlier, Adenike Adebola, Marketing & Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, said– “We are very excited about today’s unveiling of these vibrant, authentic, passionate and inspiring creatives as members of the Orijin family.

“Orijin has a long and unparalleled tradition of youthful exuberance and with these culturally diverse individuals, we look forward to sharing our extraordinary range of colourful and distinct bitter-sweetness with the world.”

Commenting on the Ambassadorial deal, Laycon said, I am enthused and thrilled to join the awesome Orijin family. Orijin embodies the spirit of orijinality that I like to communicate through my music and my person.

“As an ambassador for the authority in fruit and herbal beverages, I believe together we can inspire Nigerians to reconnect and remain true to their roots in a truly ICONic way.”