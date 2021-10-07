Tanzanian-born novelist, Abdulrazak Gurnah has won the 2021 Nobel Literature Prize, the Swedish Academy said.

Gurnah, whose work touches on colonialism and refugee life, lectured at the Bayero University, Kano in Nigeria from 1980 to 1982.

He is best known for his 1994 novel “Paradise”, set in colonial East Africa during the First World War, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize for Fiction.

Born in 1948, Gurnah began writing as a 21-year-old in England. Although Swahili was his first language, English became his literary tool.

The Nobel Prize comes with a medal and a prize sum of 10 million Swedish kronor (about 980,000 euros, $1.1 million).

He grew up on the island of Zanzibar but came to England as a refugee at the end of the 1960s.

He was honoured “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents,” the Swedish Academy said.