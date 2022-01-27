A former comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hamman Ahmad Kojoli, has died, aged 78.

A brother-in-law of the deceased, Dr. Bashir Gwandu, disclosed via a terse message to LEADERSHIP.

Gwandu said, “Inna lilLahi wa inna ilaihin rajiuun. I just received the sad News -We lost my brother’ Hamman Bello Ahmed, former CG customs. Janaiza Asr Central Mosque. Allah ya Jikanshi. Ameen.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Ahmed Kojoli served as the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service from 2008 to 2009 under the administration of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

He was succeeded by Bernard Nwadialo and preceded by Jacob Buba, the current paramount ruler of Jos, Plateau State.

Prior to his appointment as the Comptroller-General, he was the Assistant Controller-General of Customs at the headquarters of NCS in Abuja.

The deceased had his early education at the Jada Primary School from 1956 to 1963, then attended Government Secondary School, Ganye for his secondary education from 1965 to 1969.

He obtained his WASC at the Government Secondary School, Bauchi in 1970 and attended Ahmadu Bello University in 1977, where he obtained his first degree.

He did his NYSC programme in 1978 and then joined the Nigerian Customs Service as an Assistant Superintendent.

He served and commanded different branches; the Valuation Unit, Customs headquarters, and Tin can Island, he was then promoted as Assistant CG in 2005 and was the inspection officer of the Inspectorate Unit at the Customs Headquarters till May 2008, after which he was appointed Comptroller-General.

Ahmed left behind two wives, many children, grand children and brothers, among other relations.