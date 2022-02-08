A former Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government, Professor Benard Odoh, has finally opened up on his 2023 governorship ambition.

In a statement on Monday, Prof. Odoh said various social media platforms have been awash with some posters bearing his images and memes regarding Ebonyi 2023 governorship contest.

He noted that while he was yet to make a public statement on the 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State, the kind words, promised support, valuable insights, love, and guidance from his supporters were all the same very gratifying.

Prof. Odoh revealed that in the weeks ahead, he will make an official statement regarding his stand on the 2023 general elections.

The statement reads in part: “In the past 24 hours or so, the various Social media platforms have been awash with some posters bearing my images and memes regarding Ebonyi 2023 Governorship intention.

“While I’m yet to make a public statement on the 2023 Governorship election in Ebonyi State, your kind words, promised supports, valuable insights, love, and guidance are all the same very gratifying.”

The Professor of Geophysics added, “I thank you most profoundly for the cheering sentiments, exciting comments, and criticisms.

“I am genuinely pleased with your gathering confidence and genuine faith in me, my abilities, and most importantly; my personage.

“Be rest assured however of my total devotion to the tenets of good governance required for our secured future.

“May I also inform that in the weeks ahead, I’ll make an official statement regarding my stand on the 2023 General elections.

“Afterall, as Abigail Adams sums it in her Rhetorical analysis to John Adams: ‘The Spirit that prevails among men of all degrees, all ages and sexes are the Spirit of Liberty’.”

Recall that Professor Odoh had on April 2, 2018, resigned from the government of Governor. David Umahi as the SSG and consequently contested the primary election of the APC the same year during which he emerged as the first runner-up despite joining the party about two months before the primary election.