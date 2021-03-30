BY ABU NMODU |

People Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State under the auspices of ward executives of the party in Chanchaga local government area has suspended former governor of the state Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu from the party.

In a swift reaction to the suspension the former governor said those pronouncing his suspension were faceless group embarking on a “laughable mission.”

In a communiqué signed by 22 officials of the party from the local government including chairmen of eight of the 10 wards, the former governor was accused of antiparty activities.

He was alleged to have colluded with extraneous bodies to cause disaffection within the party with the intention of destabilising the party as he allegedly did in 2015 leading to the party’s failure in both presidential and governorship elections.

“At the emergency meeting of the PDP, Chanchaga local government, Minna held today 29th March 2021 in Minna the following resolution was proposed and adopted, that the former governor of Niger State Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu is hereby suspended from the party in Chanchaga local government area,” the resolution reads in part.

Aliyu in his reaction however said people should beware of those who would stop at nothing to tarnish others image or reputation in seeking for political relevance and positions.

According to him “The National Reconciliatory Committee has been to Niger State and decisions have been taken to move the party forward in the state. We should not pay attention to those who want to circumvent the peace process by engaging in frivolous and faceless activities.”