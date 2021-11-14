Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing West Senatorial district of the State, Chief Seriake Dickson has unveiled the Ofuruma Pepe Football Tournament for youths of the Ekeremor/Sagbama areas of the Senatorial District.

According to Dickson, the tournament is organized under his foundation, the Henry Seriake Dickson foundation and targeted to engage the youths of his senatorial district in gainful sports and designed to promote sports development at the grassroots.

Senator Seriake Dickson, who unveiled the Trophies and Jerseys to be used by the various teams during the tournament, urged well-meaning citizens and corporate bodies to identify with the tournament, stressed the need to steer the critical youth populace in the direction of things that should be beneficial to them and indeed the society.

He said “I want to call on the youths to actively identify once again with the Ofuruma Pepe Football Tournament. Our dream of promoting grassroots sports didn’t end with the end of my tenure as governor and as I promised as long as we are alive and available through this

foundation the Henry Seriake Dickson foundation, we will continue to call on friends to identify with this laudable objective”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me also call on our well-meaning friends, well-wishers and cooperate citizens to once again identify with this initiative. Let us all join hands to pull our young people, youths away from things that do not speak well of us as a people, things that do not enhance their lives.Let us encourage them to channel their productive energies to initiatives that will help the development of their minds, their bodies, grow them professionally in these areas and make us proud.” He said.

Dickson, who recalled that sports development was given top priority under him as governor, added that he was committed to his resolve to develop sports even after his tenure.

The Senator stated further that the Ofuruma Pepe Football Tournament was programmed to identify talents in the game just as Bayelsa under his leadership took wrestling to the National and world stages where many talented wrestlers were identified and are doing very well.

He said that the formal unveiling of the Tournament which comprises the selection of the teams and presentations of materials to the participating teams will take place next week. He called on the security agencies, community leaders and the youths to ensure that the Tournament was peaceful and devoid of violence.

“I want to use this opportunity to call for peace in all our communities as you the youths turn out en masse to take part in this activities. I call for the spirit of sportsmanship. There will be no losers at the end of this. At the end of this tournament, I will be there with a

lot of my friends who have indicated interest across the country to witness the final.” He added