A former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has refuted news reports that he has finally forfeited money to the Federal Government.

A statement by his spokesperson, Mayowa Oluwabiyi, on Sunday, said although Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had ruled that Yari should forfeit $669,248 and N24.3million to the government, the court, however, gave him 14 days to show cause why he should not forfeit the money.

According to the statement, the former governor had no reason to fear because he declared all his companies and businesses to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CBB) on assumption of office in 2011.

The statement further said that the CCB had then cleared all the businesses.

It also added that the ex-governor’s legal team has already begun the process of appealing the judgement before the Court of Appeal.

The statement further enjoined members of the public to await the final determination of the case while expressing optimism that the former governor Yari will be vindicated.