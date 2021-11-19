Forum of Former Governors in Nigeria has congratulated a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, on his 83rd birthday anniversary.

A statement by the forum’s executive secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan, described the former governor as a great son of Nigeria and foremost elder statesman whose visionary-driven developmental projects laid the foundation for a growing and peaceful society in Akwa Ibom State.

He said Attah, a former president of the Nigeria Institute of Architects, is an erudite professional and an accomplished architect with forthright and sound intellectual acumen, which approximate the best of national values.

“The Forum wish this great son of Nigeria and Africa a happy, rewarding birthday and prosperous years ahead,” Esan stated.