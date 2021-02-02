By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

A former inspector general of police (IGP) Sir Mike Mbama Okiro has emerged as Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON’s) Man of the Year 2020 for his outstanding contributions to national security and human development while in office.

The coalition also honours the former IGP as ‘COCSON Ambassador of Project 20 Million,’ the CSO’s platform for social mobilisation, political participation and cultural renaissance in the country.

In his address during the investiture in Abuja, the convener of the coalition, Comrade Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, said as an organisation they noted his professionalism, interventions and achievements while in office as IGP and chairman Police Service Commission (PSC).

Chukwunyere, who doubles as director-general of Project 20 Million, said it is a known fact that the last time the institutions made any meaningful impact was while he presided over them due to his innovations and creativity.

He said Okiro’s phenomenal rise in public service and his enormous achievements as a former number one police officer in the country attracted the recognition.

Chukwunyere said the CSO also decided to flag off the Mike Okiro Volunteer Eagles (MOVE) ”premised on the need to choose on merit the best hands to steer the country to greatness while harnessing our diversity and unifying the whole country to take up its leadership role as the Giant of Africa.

According to him, “Having followed the trajectory of your achievements and activities both in the private and public sectors for a span of time, COCSON and Project 20 Million sees in you an incontrovertible role model, a worthy mentor, a beacon of hope and a guiding light to the next generation of leaders.

“It was on this premise that your good person was nominated at our just concluded national convention as COCSON’s Man of the Year 2020.”

He added that considering the enormity of this campaign, we shall be holding a special Jumaat service and Church service so that we can commit the exercise into God’s hand.