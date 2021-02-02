By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja; George Okogie, Lagos; Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

Former minister of Information and Culture, and veteran journalist, Prince Tony Momoh, is dead. He died yesterday in Abuja at the age of 81.

A close aide to the late Momoh confirmed to LEADERSHIP that the politician died in Abuja, adding however that the family will make a formal announcement on his death soon.

Reacting to the development, President Muhammadu Buhari and other prominent Nigerians paid tribute to the late elder statesman, describing his demise as sad news.

President Buhari expressed grief at the passing of Momoh whom he described as his longtime ally, friend and political loyalist.

Buhari, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said Prince Momoh stood with him through thick and thin, adding that “his brand of loyalty is very rare in the politics of today.

“I will greatly miss him,” the president noted, recalling that as chairman, media and publicity of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) campaign organisation in the 2003 and 2007 elections as well as chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the late Auchi Prince contributed in no small measure to the growth and strengthening of the organisations, leading to the eventual formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president condoled with the media industry on the loss, saying the late veteran put in a lot to raise the bar of the profession in various ways as editor, manager, administrator, president and trustee of the Guild of Editors, urging them to sustain his legacies.

While also consoling the Auchi Kingdom, the government and people of Edo State on this great loss, the President prayed that God will grant the departed eternal rest and comfort family, friends and political associates in this period of grief.

Also, the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, commiserated with the government and people of Edo State and the APC on Momoh’s loss.

Lawan, in a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, said, “Prince Tony Momoh as a journalist made indelible contributions to the development of the noble profession in Nigeria.

“As Minister of Information, Prince Momoh, through his ‘Letter to my countrymen’ series, professionally and effectively disseminated and managed public information in a manner that was unique to him.

“As chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), he helped nurture the party to a very strong showing at the polls within months of its formation. Prince Momoh was also a key facilitator of the emergence of the APC in 2014.

“The APC will miss this principled political leader particularly in this period that the party is repositioning as a grassroots-based

political party and for improved performance of its leadership of our great country.”

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, also mourned the late veteran journalist and former minister.

Obaseki, in statement, celebrated the contributions of the late Prince Momoh to the growth and development of Nigeria, describing him as a rare politician who spoke truth to power when it mattered the most.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the death of veteran journalist and former Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh.

“Prince Momoh, though a great son of Edo State, was a total Nigerian. He was forthright, driven and spoke with candor. As a nationalist, he was unapologetic about the Nigerian project. His lasting legacy remains the enthronement of democratic values in Nigeria.

“A progressive and committed Nigerian, Prince Momoh’s wise counsel would be greatly missed especially as we navigate our current challenges as a nation.

“On behalf of the government and people of Edo State, I commiserate with his family, friends and associates and wish that God grants them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Obaseki noted.

Also, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the death of the late Tony Momoh as a colossal loss to Nigeria and the ruling APC.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message signed by his chief press secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the death of the elder statesman, politician and journalist was painful and heart breaking.

He said, “The death of Prince Tony Momoh is a great loss to Nigeria. The late Momoh made lots of positive impact in Nigeria during his lifetime as a journalist, media manager, lawyer, politician and elder statesman.

“As Minister of Information and Culture between 1986 and 1990 during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, Prince Momoh served his nation meritoriously.

“As a democrat, he played active roles in the formation of various political platforms at the transition stage of Nigeria from military dictatorship to civilian rule. He led his former party, the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) to form the APC with other political parties and contributed positively to the party’s victories in the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

“I sympathise with President Muhammadu Buhari, the entire leadership and members of our party. I also commiserate with the government and people of Edo State on the loss of their illustrious son.”

Similarly, a group of senior citizens, elder statesmen and leaders of thought under the aegis of Project Nigeria Movement (PNM) mourned the late Momoh.

PNM under the leadership of eminent jurist elder statesman, Prof Ben Nwabueze (SAN), expressed regret over the passing of Momoh who they described as one of their own.

In statement signed by its national secretary,

Sir Olawale Okunniyi, PNM said, “Prince Tony Momoh in his life time was a staunch member of Project Nigeria Movement, which advocated for the democratic constitutional restructuring of Nigeria and produced some many books and pamphlets on ensuring the cohesion, stability and prosperity of Nigeria.”

In a quick reaction yesterday, a cousin to the late former minister and the Dania of Auchi Kingdom, Prince Usman Abuda, described his demise as a huge shock and loss.

“It is a big loss, it is a loss to the Ikelebe dynasty of Auchi, and it is a loss to Edo State. He was a self-made man, his yes was his yes, he will never look into any matter because you are his relation, he will give verdict on any issue how he sees it. He was the second of the mother’s three sons for Momoh I”.

Also, a member representing Ovia federal constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa expressed shock and sadness over the death of Prince Tony Momoh, describing it as a loss to the country.

The lawmaker, in a statement by his media aide, Aghedo Friday, described him as an accomplished Journalist , Politician and patriotic Nigerian

Life and Times of Momoh

Prince Momoh was a veteran journalist, lawyer, politician and former Minister of Information and Culture (1986–1990) during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

He was also chairman of the African Conference of Information ministers from 1988 to 1990.

He was educated at Government School, Auchi; Teacher Training College, Abraka; the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; the University of Lagos, and the Nigerian Law School. He also served as chairman of the Board of Nigeria Airways and a member of the Nigerian Press Council.

He was also the pro-chancellor and chairman, Governing Council of the University of Jos.

In January 2011, he became the national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) one of the “legacy parties” which merged to form the now ruling APC.

Born on April 27, 1939 in Auchi, Edo State, to the royal Momoh family, Momoh was the 165th child of King Momoh I of Auchi.

Momoh was Pupil Teacher at the Anglican School, Auchi (January–December 1955) and Headmaster at the Anglican School, Ubuneke, Ivbiaro, Owan Local Government (January 1958 – December 1959).

He went to the Provincial Teachers Training College, Abudu, Edo State and Government Teachers College, Abraka in Western Region (1960–1961).

Later, while working at the Daily Times on sabbatical, he attended the University of Nigeria from September 1964 to October 1966 where he earned a degree in Mass communication, and then the University of Lagos where he studied Law before attending the Nigerian Law School, Lagos (October 1974 – May 1975), and was called to the bar in June 1975.

The prince also bagged numerous awards, including fellowships of the Commonwealth Journalists’ Association, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and the Advertising Council of Nigeria.

He was a patron of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, and a holder of Selkyo Culture Award presented to him in Japan in recognition of his “great contribution to society” through his “consistent and valuable activities for the sake of the creation of peace and culture”.

He was married with four children, three boys and a girl, who form part of the more than 1000-member Momoh clan in Lagos.