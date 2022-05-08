A former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly and currently member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, has announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is even as Senator Barau Jibrin representing Kano North and a gubernatorial aspirant of the APC in Kano State, has denied leaving the party.

Rurum, also a gubernatorial aspirant in APC, spoke to reporters over the phone that with the way things were going in the Kano chapter of the APC, it shows that some people were hellbent in choosing thier own candidates rather than allowing internal democracy to prevail.

The lawmkaer said he has done all he could to ensure that a level playing ground is allowed in the course of party politics but the powers that be in the party have frustrated his efforts.

He added that it was unfair at this dispensation to deny Kano South the chance to produce the next governor of the state since they have not gotten the opportunity since 1992 in the aborted Third Republic.

He said he was considering joining forces with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to ensure that his Southern senatorial district produce the next governor of Kano State in 2023.

This is coming as speculations were also rife that Senator Barau Jibrin of the APC has defected from the party.

The lawmaker has denied the allegation.

Senator Jibrin said in a telephone interview that he will remain in the ruling party and he was not thinking of going out of it anytime soon.