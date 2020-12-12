By our Correspondent

A former Grand Khadi of the Kwara Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Abdulkadir Imam-Fulani, is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Imam-Fulani’s demise was announced by Abubakar Imam, the National Publicity Secretary, Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) in a statement in Ilorin on Friday.

He said that the 75-year-old late jurist died in the early hours of Friday in Ilorin from an illness associated with old age.

Imam said that the late Imam-Fulani was the third Ilorin indigene to serve as the Grand Khadi of the state.

He expressed the union’s condolences with the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Chief Imam, family members and colleagues of the deceased.

Imam prayed Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him abode in paradise.

NAN reports that the deceased, who served as Grand Khadi between 2008 and 2010, retired at the age of 65. (NAN)