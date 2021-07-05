A former federal lawmaker and chairman of Amuro Day 2021, Hon Sunday Karimi, has called on the people of Amuro in Kogi State, to promote peace and development.

Karimi made the charge while speaking at the Amuro Day, an event organised by the seven confederating units of Amuro to promote development and the culture of the people.

The two-term Member of the House of Representatives said the hallmark of representation is to contribute to the welfare and well-being of the people, adding that people must constantly remind themselves of the fact.

“As a member of the House of Representatives, I did some renovation works in this school. I provided transformers and I can say that there is no Community in Yagba land where I did not provide motorized borehole.

“If you look at my Community, Egbe, you will understand what it means for people to come out to help their communities. The present administration in the state under His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello, is doing a lot. But communities must also do their best to achieve development,” he said.

Hon. Karimi donated N1 million towards the development of the community.

Earlier, the Alamuro of Amuro, HRH. Oba Alfred Modupe Ayedogbon, and the National President of the Amuro Community Development Society, Mr David Agunbiade, called on all Amuro people to unite in order to attract development to the community.

In his remarks, the chief launcher, Engr. Joseph Olusegun, who was represented by Erelu Yemisi Oshaloto, also urged the Amuro people to work together in the interest of progress and development.

On his part, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said Amuro will continue to strive for greatness.

“We are a great people with abundant resources. We will continue to do our best to attain greatness.

“I urge you all to continue to support the Alh. Yahaya Bello Administration that is committed to peace and development,” Fanwo stated.