By Ernest Nzor, Abuja

The founder of Bethsaida Town Care Outreach, a non governmental organisation (NGO), who is also an ex-lawmaker, Hon Dr Samuel Eluka, has called for a nationwide symposium in order to foster peaceful coexistence among citizens of the country.

The symposium is supposed to bring together, stakeholders and citizens of the six geopolitical zones in the country.

According to a proposal addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, signed by Samuel Eluka, and made available to LEADERSHIP, a meeting of such nature would go a long way to foster peace all over the nation.

“As a result of my desire for a peaceful nation, we, at Bethsaida Town Care Outreach, have agreed to organise a symposium comprising of Nigerians from all walks of life and stakeholders in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria where the main focus would be on the need for peaceful coexistence among the citizenry of Nigeria.

“Consequently, it is our passionate plea Mr President, that, you will use your good office to facilitate the proposed meeting in order to enable us address the issues disturbing the peace of our dear country.”

Since its registration, Bethsaida Town Care Outreach has actualised its main objective by reaching out to the needy and less privileged/vulnerable Nigerians by way of registration of WAEC/NECO and JAMB examinations of over 153 students including donations of educational materials to Nigerians in various states across Nigeria and importation of food items and relief materials to displaced and helpless Nigerians.

The NGO has also been sponsoring pregnant women across Nigeria, to always receive antenatal treatment throughout the period of pregnancy.