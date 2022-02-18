The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has summoned a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumini Jibrin, who is now an executive director at the agency, over allegations of misconduct.

In a letter dated February 15, 2022 and addressed to Jibrin by the chairman of the disciplinary committee in FHA, Zubairu Salihu, Jibrin, who is the Director-General of the Bola Tinubu Support Groups Council, was summoned because he failed to respond to a query that was earlier issued to him.

Jibrin was appointed executive director (Business Development) of FHA in August 2020.

The appointment came after the court sacked him as a member of the House of Representatives.

In the letter, the FHA panel said Jibrin is expected to appear before it on Friday, February 18, 2022 at FHA’s office in Abuja.

It said the committee’s work will not be invalidated if the former lawmaker does not show up to defend himself against allegations levelled against him.

The said misconduct was, however, not mentioned in the letter but Jibrin has been actively campaigning for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is against public service rules.

“Please recall the query issued to you by the Managing Director/CEO over allegations of serious misconduct in the course of your official duties, and your deliberate refusal to respond to the query as required by the Rules of Public Service as applicable to public officers,” the letter said.

The panel warned Jibrin of possibly being fired.

“On the specified date, the question of the disciplinary action against you including termination or dismissal (if necessary) will be brought forward and you are required to appear before the panel personally to defend yourself.

“You are also entitled to call witnesses, if need be. Please further note that your failure to appear will not invalidate the proceedings of the Panel.

“This invitation is issued in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 8.2.0 of the Federal Housing Authority Revised Condition of Service, 2008 and Section 030307 of the Public Service Rules (2009),” it stated.