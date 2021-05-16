BY BODE GBADEBO and TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja

A former Liberian leader and Africa’s first elected female president, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, has expressed displeasure over the suspension of the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 6, 2021 ordered suspension of Bala-Usman pending the outcome of an investigation into the activities of the NPA management by a panel of enquiry.

Recall Bala-Usman was suspended over alleged non-remittance of 2016-2020 operating surpluses of the NPA to the tune of N165.3 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF), among other infractions.

Johnson-Sirleaf, who took to her verified Twitter handle: @MaEllenSirleaf on Saturday to react to the development, said she was disheartened to hear about the suspension of the NPA boss.

The tweet by Sirleaf was also retweeted by Hadiza Bala-Usman on her verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

The former Liberian President said she have known the NPA boss to be an accomplished leader and dedicated public servant.

She, however, called for the adherence to the rule of law and fair and equal treatment as the matter is being investigated.

Sirleaf wrote: “I am disheartened to hear about the suspension of Nigerian Ports Authority MD @hadizabalausman, who I have known to be an accomplished leader and dedicated public servant. I urge adherence to the rule of law and fair and equal treatment as the situation evolves.”

But some Nigerian Twitter users have berated the former Liberian president for not being concerned about the incessant killings in Nigeria as well as the kidnapping of girls and school children, describing her intervention as a misplaced priority.

A Twitter user Moibi Adekunle wrote:

“Disheartening about suspension of NPA Boss not about the incessant killing in Nigeria and kidnapping of girls school child, if at all you want to sympathize with Nigeria in any way, misplacement of priority.”

Also, McDonald said Sirleaf sounded as if she will lose a lot if the suspended NPA boss is eventually replaced.

He wrote: “You sounded like you’d lose a lot if she’s no longer in service. Let me further shock you in Nigeria there are over 200 million qualified beings on the queue waiting to execute such job if nothing is found on her she continues since when are you Nigeria colonial master if I may ask?”

Another user, Moses Uneh Yahmia @MosesUneh, wrote: “You have the audacity to question the suspension of a Nigerian public official but have not questioned the maltreatment of port workers by the APM Terminal in Liberia.”

Also, Jackson Ude @jacksonpbn wrote: “Please respect yourself and mind your business. Don’t let us drag you on this lane and expose how you used your sons to loot Liberia!”