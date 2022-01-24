Former militant leaders have reached out to companies which left the Niger Delta region during the height of their militancy, to return to the region. They assured the oil firms that the days of violence were over and that the era of enduring peace had returned to the oil-rich zone.

The former warlords also called on interventionist agencies to work together to sustain the peace and ensure development of the region.

The ex-militant leaders, who made the plea in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, during a regional peace summit organized to sensitize people on the need to advance the peace currently enjoyed in the region, also condemned proliferation of illegal refineries and lamented its adverse effects on development.

One of the participants at the summit and ex-freedom fighter, Pastor Nature Dumale Kieghe said as ex-agitators, who keyed into the vision of the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), have resolved to work for a new and better Niger Delta region.

He said, “It is important to sensitize our people towards a peaceful Niger Delta and create a friendly environment that will attract development, Multinational companies and other foreign investors to the region”.

“We, who once carried guns, are now here to preach the message of peace to our people in the region. Peace is the only way we can have the developed environment that we dream of. Peace is the only way to attract the multinationals, investors and also be gainfully employed”.

Kieghe said peace remained a vital tool to attract investors to the region which would in turn create business and job opportunities for the people, “Companies that have left the Niger Delta because of insecurity need to return, this is the purpose for sensitization. We are blessed with an environment that is supposed to prosper us, we can only enjoy our natural resources if there is a peaceful environment”.

He said that a major setback to the development of the Niger Delta was the absence of proper coordination among key stakeholders insisting that with the right synergy, the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Presidential Amnesty office, could hasten the needed development of the region.

He said beyond hampering the development of the region, illegal refining of petroleum products was life threatening and dangerous to the ecosystem. The sensitization programme commenced in Bayelsa state with 150 Niger Delta youths in attendance and would be held across the nine states of the region to create adequate awareness.