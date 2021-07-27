A former minister of women affairs, Ms Iyom Josephine Anenih, has tasked women to be rebellious in order to succeed in politics.

She made the call during the town hall meeting organised by Dinidari Foundation in partnership with Heinrich Boll Stiftung, titled, “From the streets to the Parliament: Empowering Women’s Political Power in Nigeria”, yesterday, in Abuja.

She said, “I always tell young women, you’ve got to be a rebel, you cannot succeed if you’re not a rebel, you have to rebel against the system. Fight them and you’ll make it,” Ms Anenih said.

She stressed that it was time for Nigerian women to rise up to take on leadership positions across the country.

She spoke on the discrimination women faced within party politics despite the no discrimination policy flaunted by the political parties.

Anenih cited reasons for low participation of women in politics as including violence, lack of sponsorship and heavy financial requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the woman leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Stella Okotete, said women have capacity to become president and governors. She maintained that women should not be relegated to the background, rather activities should be carried out to help them realise their political ambition.