A former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture under the Babangida military era, Alabo Graham-Douglas, is dead. Aged 82.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Graham-Douglas died on Monday in a hospital in Abuja.

He became Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Culture in 1986 in the Rivers State and was subsequently appointed Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture in 1989 and later Minister of Aviation in General Ibrahim Babangida’s cabinet.

In 1992, Graham-Douglas became chairman of the Southern Minorities Movement, one of the groups that eventually merged into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He was a candidate in the PDP primaries for the presidential nomination in 1998, losing to General Olusegun Obasanjo (rtd), who went on to become elected president in 1999.