BY CHIBUZO UKAIBE, Abuja

A former minister of information and 2019 presidential aspirant under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof. Jerry Gana, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Gana, one of the founding fathers of the PDP, had dumped the party after his candidate for the position of national chairman, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, lost at the 2017 PDP national convention, which produced Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC).

Despite pleas by the party leadership for them to stay back, Gana and Adeniran defected to the SDP, where he (Gana) sought to be presidential candidate in 2019 but was defeated at the primaries by a former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke.

In a recent video obtained by LEADERSHIP, Gana was seen addressing PDP leaders in his native Niger State, where he declared that he has returned to the PDP.

Speaking to the party leaders whom he listed to include wife of a former Niger State governor, Senator Zainab Kure and party chairmen, Gana said: “I am pleased with Senator Zainab Kure, who gave me the permission of conveying this session today because I wanted to announce to our people that I am back to the PDP. So I want to thank you very much that you find the time to be here.”

He added: “We are told that by next Saturday by the grace of God there will be the zonal congress of the PDP in Makurdi and I am likely to be presented there as having come back to the PDP. And I said no I won’t do that without telling my people at home that I am back to PDP.

“Today is not a day for lecture or campaign. It’s a day we just want to rejoice that we are back together solidly and we are going to work together solidly, work together and campaign powerfully and go around strategically.”

He lampooned the ruling APC for not having a government in Niger State and at the federal level, saying, “Is there a government in Niger State? Because many people are not aware as same for the center.”

The former minister added, “We want to work together because it is vital and unforgivable.This goverment that is so incompetent both at the center and the state must go.”

“Therefore the primary reason that I have come back to the PDP is to help the party that won election in 1999 in this zone, you remember in Niger, Plateau, Kwara, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and everywhere it was PDP….And then suddenly I am told that the only state on the zone that is PDP is Benue. So we are back.

“It is time to cooperate with our leaders. I have come to assist and support and energise and direct not to take the lead but to help our people make sure that this time we must win. But the time for those campaigns are coming.

“I don’t want to touch on those issues today. I just want to greet our people and to thank them for welcoming me back to the party that we created. Under Senator Zainab Kure, zone A is solid,” he said.