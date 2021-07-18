Two former ministers of Ijaw extraction have disagreed over which senatorial district will produce the next governor of Delta State.

They are Chief Broderick Bozimo, former minister of Police Affairs/Interior and Elder Peter Orubebe, former minister of Niger Delta.

Bozimo, who is leader of Delta Ijaw for Governor 2023 lobby team has been appealing to Deltans to give full support to the Ijaw (Delta South) governorship bid come 2023, while Orubebe has promised to work physically and with his finance to ensure that Delta Central produces next governor of the state in 2023.

The police minister, during a consultation visit to Ndokwa last week reiterated that Ijaws in Delta State have been supporting others by voting governors across all the senatorial districts and ethnic nationalities in Delta State since creation of the state and made a case for Ijaws to be supported to produce governor of Delta State in 2023.

He noted that Ijaws and Ndokwa nations are people with peculiar challenges and that a governor of Ijaw extraction would appreciate peculiar challenges of the Ndokwa Nation and do the needful, expressing confidence in the capacity of any of the aspirants to govern Delta State, if given the opportunity.

But Orubebe, who once faulted Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa over governorship senatorial zoning in the state, said Urhobo people (Delta Central) should go home and look for who would be governor for everybody.

Orubebe made this known when leaders and members of Delta Central 2023 lobby group paid him consultation visit, saying this time around, “if we are reasonable, want to be fair and logical in what we should be doing, Urhobo people should have it.”