By PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

The family of former Minister of Science and Technology, late Prof. Emmanuel Emovon has pledged the sum of N1 million prize to the best graduating students from the Department of Chemistry in the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

His daughter, Miss Osarumwense Emovon announced this at the 1st Anniversary Memorial Lecture in honour of Prof. Emovon — two terms Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Plateau State.

According to her, each best student from the department of chemistry will get the sum of N100,000 currently for a period of ten years.

In a lecture titled, “Covid-19 In a leap year: Educational and Economic Matters Arising”, the Vice Chancellor, Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Edo State, Professor Ignatius Onimawo lamented the prolong closure of schools last year by the Federal Government arising from the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.

Onimawo whose lecture was delivered by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, Prof. Frederick Igene stated that the development has impacted teaching and learning in Nigeria.

He charged Stakeholders in the Education sector to embrace modern technology to aid online teaching and learning and brace-up for the challenges in the post Covid-19 era.

In her remark, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Lilian Salami, a scion of Emovon dynasty, described late Professor Emovon as “a man who was an embodiment of nature” and a personality that made institution proud.

She extolled the virtues of late Prof. Emovon and expressed regret that the elaborate plans to bid a befitting farewell to him last year was truncated by Covid-19.

The VC who paid tribute to the widow of the Benin High Chief, Princess Adesuwa Emovon, said, “Prof. Emovon illuminated the oaths of many Science students, seeking knowledge, through his well researched publications in reputable local and International Journals.

Prof. Salami stated that the memorial lecture has added colour to the well-established culture of the University of Benin as an institution that not only uplifts the standards of teaching and learning, but also contributes to the development of the Nigerian society through robust and thought-provoking discourse, geared towards preferring solutions to issues of utmost importance to the Citizens.