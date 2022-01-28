The immediate past Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barrister Mukhtar Abdullahi, has indicated his readiness to contest the governorship of Kaduna State in the 2023 general election.

The former NAHCON Chairman who confirmed that, there have been persistent clarion calls in him to join in the race to succeed Governor Nasir El-Rufai, however said he was still praying and consulting over the gubernatorial ambition.

Abdullahi made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna shortly after the sensitization programme on the Independent National, Electoral Commission (INEC’s) Continuous Voter Registration exercise, organised by the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria.

According to him, “yes there are lots of calls, agitations, advocacy and clamour from the society that I contest, but it is still under consideration. At the moment, I am at the stage of intensive prayers and consultation.”

The former Hajj Commission boss however assured that he will make his decision public very soon after his consultation and intensive prayers.

Speaking on the poor state of participation of Kaduna electorates in the ongoing voter registration, Abdullahi called for establishment of a robust task force that will mobilise the population of voting age for the voter registration exercise.

